Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters that Fluharty suffered a right knee contusion during Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Athletics, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Fluharty took a hard-hit ground ball to the knee during the seventh inning of Saturday's game. The good news is that X-rays came back negative on the southpaw's right knee, and the injury shouldn't prevent him from being available for Sunday's series finale. Fluharty will be a key piece in the Blue Jays' bullpen as the team looks to get back to the World Series. Over his last 18 outings of the 2025 regular season, Fluharty posted a 2.41 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 18.2 innings.