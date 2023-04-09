Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Chapman was the only Blue Jay with multiple extra-base hits in the contest, and his third-inning, two-run homer gave the team an early 4-0 lead. The long ball was his first of the season, but Chapman has been hitting very well through Toronto's first nine contests, racking up eight extra-base hits. He's reached base in each of those games thus far, slashing an impressive .457/.500/.743 over 38 plate appearances.