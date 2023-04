Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.

The third baseman continues his assault on big-league pitching, reeling off his third straight multi-hit performance and seventh in 11 games to begin the season. Chapman's fourth-inning homer off Matt Manning (foot) was his third of the season, and his AL-leading .477 batting average (21-for-44) also comes with seven doubles, nine runs and 15 RBI.