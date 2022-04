Chapman went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Astros.

Chapman singled and scored on a Raimel Tapia double in the second inning. He then knocked his fourth homer of the year off of Phil Maton in the seventh. The slugging third baseman is slashing .231/.286/.436 with eight extra-base hits through 21 games as a Blue Jay.