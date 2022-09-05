Chapman will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

While George Springer received the day off in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates, Chapman made his third start of the season out of the leadoff spot, going 1-for-5 at the dish. Springer is back in the lineup for the first game of Monday's twin bill, so Chapman predictably moved back down in the order, and he'll likely find himself in the sixth or seventh spot in most games moving forward while all of Toronto's key pieces are at full health. Since the beginning of August, Chapman is hitting just .198 with four home runs, 15 runs, seven RBI and one stolen base in 30 games.