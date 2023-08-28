Chapman underwent an MRI on his right middle finger after exiting in the sixth inning of Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians, MLB.com reports.

Toronto lost both starters from the left side of the infield Sunday, as shortstop Bo Bichette left after five innings due to a sore right quadricep. Bichette's removal was described as precautionary, while Chapman's inflamed right middle finger is believed to be more concern since it's an aggravation of a previous injury he suffered two weeks earlier during a weightlifting accident. Chapman ended up missing three consecutive games initially after suffering the injury, but the Blue Jays likely won't have an update on how much time he might miss this time around until the results of his MRI are read. For now, the veteran third baseman can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Nationals.