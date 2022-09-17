Chapman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

The third baseman got the Blue Jays on the board with a solo shot off Jordan Lyles in the second inning, then capped his team's scoring with a two-run blast off Joey Krehbiel in the sixth. Chapman snapped a 25-game homer drought with the performance, but on the season he's got 26 home runs and 71 RBI through 139 games, nearly identical power numbers to 2021.