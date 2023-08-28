Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right middle finger sprain.

Chapman initially suffered the injury two weeks ago in a weightlifting incident and the issue flared up on him in Sunday's loss to the Guardians, necessitating an MRI. He batted just .152 while attempting to play through the injury. Santiago Espinal, Davis Schneider and Cavan Biggio would seem to be candidates to pick up playing time while Chapman is out.