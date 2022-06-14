site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-matt-chapman-hitting-seventh-in-return-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Hitting seventh in return Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chapman (wrist) is starting at third base and hitting seventh Tuesday against the Orioles.
He missed a few games with a sore wrist but is back as expected Tuesday. Chapman is hitting .271/.370/.371 with one home run, four doubles and 17 strikeouts over his last 20 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read