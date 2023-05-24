Chapman went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Tuesday's 20-1 victory over the Rays.

Chapman picked up his second stolen base of the year in the fifth inning, matching his total from 2022, before swatting his seventh home run, a two-run shot in the ninth. Chapman has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-17 with two homers in that span. He's slashing .302/.382/.522 with 26 runs scored and 27 RBI through 207 plate appearances this season.