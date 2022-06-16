Chapman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesdays' 7-6 extra-inning win over the Orioles.
Chapman went deep in the third inning off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Chapman's second homer in as many games since he missed three contests due to wrist soreness. He's gone 12-for-38 (.316) in 10 games in June, lifting his season numbers up to a .223 batting average, .708 OPS, nine homers, 27 RBI, 30 runs scored and nine doubles through 58 games. His OPS hadn't been over .700 since May 4.