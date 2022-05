Chapman went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Chapman took Nestor Cortes deep in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. The homer was his fifth of the season and he now has 14 RBI. In his first season with the Blue Jays, Chapman has struggled to a .220/.290/.429 slash over 91 at-bats.