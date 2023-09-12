Chapman (finger) hopes to return later this week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He went through a full day of workouts, including making throws in the infield and hitting off a velocity machine. For weeks, he'd only been fielding groundballs, so advancing to making throws is a big step. In the meantime, Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal have been platooning at third base.

