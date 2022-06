Chapman went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to Minnesota.

Chapman hammered a solo shot in the seventh inning and scored a second run on Santiago Espinal's homer in the ninth. His 415-foot blast ended a 15-game homerless drought; he hit .245 with just four RBI during that span. On the year, Chapman is now slashing .215/.307/.373 with 14 extra-base hits through 52 contests.