Chapman went 1-for-3 with a double in Friday's split-squad game against the Phillies.
The third baseman seems to have found his timing at the plate, going 6-for-22 (.273) over his last eight games with three doubles and a 2:2 BB:K. Chapman's still looking for his first spring homer, but hitting for power hasn't been an issue for the 29-year-old during his career. With free agency looming next winter, Chapman has plenty of incentive to put together a big 2023 after posting a .757 OPS last year with 27 homers and 76 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Takes seat for matinee•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Resting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Notches two extra-base hits•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Drops in order with Springer back•
-
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: On base three times against BoSox•