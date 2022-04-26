Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.
The third baseman crushed a Nathan Eovaldi offering over the fence in left-center field in the seventh inning. Chapman's .246/.303/.443 slash line through 17 games comes with three homers and 10 RBI, and while on the surface his numbers don't look too different from his last couple years in Oakland, there are signs of improvement -- his 25.8 percent strikeout rate would be his best mark since 2019 if he can keep it up.