site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-matt-chapman-not-starting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chapman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Chapman will sit Sunday after posting a .597 OPS and 27.8 percent strikeout rate in his past nine games. Santiago Espinal will shift to the hot corner while Cavan Biggio starts at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read