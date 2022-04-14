Chapman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Chapman started in each of the first six games of the season and hit .190 with a homer, a double, four RBI and two walks. Santiago Espinal will take his place at the hot corner while Cavan Biggio starts at second base Thursday.
