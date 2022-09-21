Chapman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two additional runs in Tuesday's 18-11 win over the Phillies.

Chapman owns an .821 OPS thus far in September, but a good chunk of his offensive production has come in the last four games. During that span, Chapman has collected four extra-base hits (three home runs, one double) while driving in seven and scoring seven times.

