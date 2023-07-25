Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.

Chapman's eighth-inning blast briefly gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead. He snapped a 12-game homer drought, though he was modestly productive by batting .263 (10-for-38) with 10 walks over that span. The third baseman is slugging .462 this season, his highest mark since 2020, but it's coming from an uptick in doubles to offset a relative lack of over-the-fence power. He's at 13 long balls, 43 RBI, 54 runs scored, three stolen bases and 31 doubles through 98 contests overall.