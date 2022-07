Chapman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.

The third baseman gave the Blue Jays an early lead by taking Bryan Garcia deep in the second inning, but the offense quickly ran out of steam. Chapman's gone yard three times in the last two days to extend his hitting streak to eight games, but he's been locked in for longer than that at the plate -- over his last 18 contests, he's slashing a sizzling .385/.467/.815 with eight homers and 18 RBI.