Chapman (finger) began hitting and throwing Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Although progress is being made in Chapman's recovery, the 30-year-old remains without a firm timetable for his return -- though he should still be able to play again before the end of the year. Chapman has been on the injured list since Aug. 28 with a sprained right middle finger.
