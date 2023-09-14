The Blue Jays reinstated Chapman (finger) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
A sprained finger forced Chapman onto the injured list Aug. 28, and he'll now return as Toronto's everyday third baseman after making significant progress in his recovery across the past few days. The 30-year-old was in a considerable slump at the plate before getting injured, slashing .197/.256/.276 since the beginning of August. Nathan Lukes was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
