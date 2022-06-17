Chapman (wrist) is starting Friday's game against the Yankees.
Chapman was held out of Thursday's lineup due to a wrist injury and underwent an MRI that revealed some inflammation. However, he'll be able to play through the issue and is starting at the hot corner and batting sixth Friday.
