Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Scratched from lineup
Chapman was removed from Thursday's lineup due to an illness.
Chapman's illness will put Santiago Espinal in to start at third base and bat eighth Thursday. Chapman should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
