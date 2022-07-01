Chapman is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay.
An 0-for-3 showing in Thursday's series opener has Chapman hitting .231 with a pair of home runs and eight RBI in his last 10 games. Santiago Espinal starts at third base while Cavan Biggio plays second.
