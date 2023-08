Chapman (finger) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Phillies.

The 30-year-old was scratched from Sunday's starting nine due to inflammation in his right middle finger, and he'll sit again Tuesday after Monday's team off day. The Blue Jays have another day off coming Thursday, so it's possible Chapman is also held out for Wednesday's series finale to provide a couple extra days of rest. Santiago Espinal is manning the hot corner and batting eighth Tuesday.