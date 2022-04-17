Chapman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the A's.
He took Domingo Acevedo deep in the sixth inning, kicking off a Toronto rally from a 5-2 deficit, but Oakland regained the lead in the ninth. Chapman has had a sluggish start to his stint with the Blue Jays, going 6-for-27 (.222) through nine games, but the third baseman does have two homers and six RBI.
