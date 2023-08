Chapman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

He capped a five-homer eruption from the Blue Jays offense with a ninth-inning shot off Richard Bleier. Chapman's white-hot start to the season has faded, but he's remained reasonably productive -- in 20 games since the All-Star break, he's slashing .243/.384/.457 with three of his 15 homers on the season.