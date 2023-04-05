Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

What a start to the season for the veteran third baseman. Chapman has banged out multiple hits in four of the first five games, batting .579 (11-for-19) with five doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. He's still looking for his first homer, but given how locked in he is at the plate, it seems only a matter of time before he puts one over the fence.