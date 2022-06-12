site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Still out Sunday
Chapman (wrist) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers.
Chapman didn't play Saturday due to wrist soreness, an issue that is still bothering him. Stantiago Espinal moves to third base while Cavan Biggio starts at second base.
