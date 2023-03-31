Chapman went 3-for-5 with an RBI in a 10-9 win over the Cardinals on Opening Day.

Batting seventh in a deep and dangerous Blue Jays lineup, Chapman was one of four Toronto players to rack up multiple hits as part of a 19-hit attack. The veteran third baseman was also caught stealing, but that can be viewed as a positive sign for his fantasy value -- Chapman is an athletic player who had a sprint speed in the 78th percentile last year according to Statcast, but he's never attempted more than five steals in a season or successfully stolen more than three. If MLB's rule changes have encouraged him to use his legs more, he could make a surprising contribution in that category in 2023.