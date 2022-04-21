Chapman went 3-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Chapman hit a two-out double in his first plate appearance during the second inning but couldn't come around to score as Cavan Biggio rolled over to second to end the inning. After grounding out to third in his second at-bat, Chapman came up with runners on first and second and recorded an RBI after a pop up over first base fell in for a single. The third baseman came on with a runner on again in the eighth, but Lourdes Gurriel was thrown out at third after Chapman hit a single to left field. Through 13 games, Chapman has eight RBI and and three multi-hit games.