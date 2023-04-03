Chapman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The veteran third baseman has gotten off to a blistering start to 2023, going 6-for-12 during a three-game set in St. Louis. Sunday's doubles were Chapman's first extra-base hits of the year, and he's slugged 27 homers in each of the last two seasons. If he can hit for a respectable batting average as well -- the 29-year-old has batted above .249 only once in his big-league career -- he could prove to be a mid-round fantasy steal.