Chapman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's victory over the Athletics.

Chapman walked in the fifth inning before he later took James Kaprielian deep for a solo shot in the seventh frame. He also added a single in his final at-bat in the ninth. The homer was his 13th of the season and he has now gone deep in back-to-back games. Chapman came into Tuesday's contest in the midst of an 0-for-16 stretch from the plate, but he went 5-for-7 with two homers and three RBI in the final two games of the series to snap out of the cold spell.