White (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

White has resided on the Blue Jays' injured list all season while recovering from shoulder trouble and is now in the midst of his second rehab assignment. When he began the initial rehab assignment April 26, White appeared to be building up for a starting role, as he logged no fewer than 2.1 innings in any of his six outings before his 30-day rehab window closed May 27. He was able to restart the assignment last Thursday but has made 1.1-inning and one-inning appearances for Buffalo thus far, with his usage suggesting that the Blue Jays are now preparing for him to work out of the bullpen once he's activated. White has no minor-league options remaining, so the Blue Jays don't have the luxury of having him stay on a starter's schedule in the minors when he's brought back from the IL.