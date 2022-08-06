White was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Twins.
White was technically a member of Triple-A Buffalo's roster for the first few days after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers at the deadline, but that was merely a procedural move, as Toronto had no reason to have him block a roster spot before his team debut. He should remain in the rotation at least until Ross Stripling (glute) returns from the injured list and could stick as a back-end starter beyond that point if he impresses in his first few outings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Debuting for Jays on Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Optioned, but should start Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Traded to Toronto•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Loses rotation, active roster spot•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Submits first quality start•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Takes no-hitter into sixth inning•