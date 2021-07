Martinez went 4-for-6 with three home runs, nine RBI and an additional run Saturday in Low-A Dunedin's 17-6 win over Clearwater.

The career day capped what has been a supremely hot stretch at the plate for Martinez over his last five starts, which have all come versus Clearwater. During that stretch, Martinez is slashing a remarkable .542/.593/1.500 while homering seven times and driving in 16. The 19-year-old now owns a .954 OPS on the season and could be ready for a jump up in competition.