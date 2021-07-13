Martinez is hitting .263/.350/.474 with eight homers, two steals, 40 RBI and 30 runs across 52 games at Low-A Dunedin.

The 19-year-old hasn't done anything to assuage concerns about his hit tool, as he's striking out at a 27.3 percent clip. That said, he's performed better as the season's gone along. After posting a .772 OPS in May, he improved that figure to .802 in June, and it's 1.049 in July so far. Martinez has drawn enough walks to maintain a solid OBP, and there's no question that he has power. He should at least make it to High-A by season's end, but the ultimate test of his prospect status will be whether he can keep his strikeouts down once he reaches the two highest levels of the minors.