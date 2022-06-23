Stripling (4-2) earned the win Wednesday against the White Sox after giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The 32-year-old covered only 3.2 innings during his previous outing, but he rebounded Wednesday and produced his second quality start of the season. Stripling has a 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB across 52.2 innings this season, and his spot in Toronto's starting rotation is secure for the foreseeable future since Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow) recently underwent Tommy John surgery.