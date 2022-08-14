Stripling (hip) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Guardians, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stripling delivered five scoreless frames during his rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, and he'll remain on a five-day pitching scheduled and rejoin Toronto's rotation in Wednesday's series finale versus Baltimore. The 32-year-old landed on the shelf at the end of July with a hip strain, and he may only have minor workload limitations in his first start back from the IL.