The Blue Jays outrighted Feierabend to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 33-year-old knuckleballer will stick in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when the Blue Jays designated him for assignment earlier in the weekend. Feierabend was lit up for seven runs in 5.2 innings across two appearances with Toronto in what was his first MLB action since 2014.

