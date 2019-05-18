Feierabend will likely start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Feierabend hasn't been called up just yet, but it appears the Blue Jays are leaning towards starting the knuckleballer. The southpaw hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since the 2014 season with Texas, though he's posted a decent 2.70 ERA and with 13 punchouts over 16.2 innings this year with Triple-A Buffalo.

