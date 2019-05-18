Feierabend (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings against the White Sox.

Feierabend permitted a run in the first inning on a Leury Garcia homer, two tallies in the second on three hits and a final run on three hits in the third. This was the 33-year-old's first start since 2008, and the performance left Feierabend with a 9.00 ERA and a 2.00 WHIP this year. The left-hander is lined up for a tough matchup in his next start Thursday at home against the Red Sox.