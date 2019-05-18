Feierabend's contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo prior to his start Saturday against the White Sox.

A 33-year-old journeyman, Feierabend's last major-league appearance was in 2014 with the Rangers. He had a 2.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 16.2 innings at Triple-A, but his 5.54 FIP paints a less promising picture.