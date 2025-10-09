Dominguez was credited with the win over the Yankees on Wednesday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. He allowed one walk without a strikeout over 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings.

Dominguez followed Louis Varland and Mason Fluharty in a bullpen game for Toronto and ultimately earned the win, sending Toronto to the ALCS. Acquired from the Orioles at the trade deadline, Dominguez has fit in nicely with the Blue Jays. The veteran righty posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and eight holds in 21 regular-season innings after coming over from Baltimore, and he's now up to 3.1 scoreless innings this postseason.