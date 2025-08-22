The Blue Jays reinstated Bieber (elbow) from the 60-day injured list to start Friday's game at Miami.

After recovering from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander is making his first start for Toronto and his first MLB appearance since April of 2024. Bieber finished his rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo in dominant form, as he threw 64 of 90 pitches for strikes over seven scoreless frames last Friday. The 30-year-old shouldn't have significant workload limitation given the lengthy rehab assignment, though the Blue Jays are still likely to exercise some caution with his usage. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner has a career 3.22 ERA and 10.2 K/9 in 136 big-league appearances, all of which to this point have come with Cleveland.