Bieber (elbow) is expected to throw 70-to-75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

If everything goes well, Bieber could then return from the 60-day injured list to make his Blue Jays debut the following weekend in a road series against the Dodgers. Acquired from the Guardians at the trade deadline, the 30-year-old right-hander and 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner is in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2024.