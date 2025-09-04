Bieber (2-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Reds, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

All of the damage against Bieber came in the second inning, where he allowed five runs on five hits. The right-hander settled in and held the Reds scoreless over his final four frames en route to an eventual 13-9 Toronto victory. Prior to Wednesday, Bieber had allowed just three runs over his first two starts (11.1 innings) following his return from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander is currently scheduled to face the Astros at home his next time out.