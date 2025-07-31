The Blue Jays acquired Bieber (elbow) from the Guardians on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Khal Stephen (shoulder), Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Bieber has been on the injured list all season as he works his way back from April 2024 Tommy John surgery, but he looks nearly ready to make his 2025 MLB debut after striking out seven over four innings of one-run ball in his most recent rehab start with Double-A Akron on Tuesday. He built up to 58 pitches in that start -- the third of his rehab assignment -- so he may require just one or two more outings in the minors before the Blue Jays are ready to break him into the big-league rotation. The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner holds a $16 million player option for 2026, which he will surely decline if he pitches well down the stretch for Toronto.